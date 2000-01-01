  • Sign In
Flyride: The Flying Personal Watercraft

The Zapata Flyride™ is designed to make hydroflight accessible for beginners and offer new thrills for extreme riders. It achieves this by combining the familiar form and controls of a personal watercraft with Zapata’s latest advancements in computer aided flight control and gyro stabilization - the same technology developed for Zapata’s groundbreaking Flyboard Air™ and EZ-Fly™ jet powered craft.

A New Class of Hydroflyer

Flyride™ is the flying personal watercraft featuring the all new EZ-Flight Control System™. It represents a unique convergence of recreation, extreme water sports and Zapata’s exclusive hydroflight control technology. This makes Flyride™ the first hydroflyer to integrate the ease and power of electronic stabilization. From easy to extreme, Flyride™ brings the thrill of flight to everyone.

The Zapata Flyride

Flyride is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping end of March, 2018. Contact your nearest dealer to reserve one now.

Starting at: $6000* / €4500*

*Indicated price is for standalone unit only and excludes freight, delivery charge and taxes. Dealers may sell for a different price. For full and accurate pricing information, please contact your local dealer for a detailed quote and availability.

The EZ-Flight Control System™

Featuring the all new EZ-FCS™

Zapata has made history in the world of personal aviation with the development of advanced stabilization systems utilized in the groundbreaking Flyboard Air™ and EZ-Fly™ personal aviation platforms. Zapata will now change the world of recreational water sports by applying that same technology to hydroflight. This convergence of Zapata’s engineering and software innovation is what will set Flyride™ and Zapata apart from its imitators and bring the joy of hydroflight to wide audiences.

Multiple Flight Modes

  
1.   Child Mode (5 and up)*
2.   Beginner Mode
3.   Intermediate Mode
4.   Advanced Mode

*Child mode allows an adult to remotely control the Flyride™ using a wireless EMK (sold separately)

Intelligent Flight Assistance

  
  • Gyroscopic balance assistance.
  • Assisted throttle and elevation control.
  • Assisted take-off function.
  • Barrel rolls at the push of a button!
    Features

    Handles Like a Flying Jet Ski 

    One look at the Flyride™ and there is not much mystery to how it operates. It’s similar to a personal watercraft, except it has added controlls for going up and down. Turn the handlebars and you’ll bank left and right just as you would on a bike, motorcycle or jet ski.

    Self Balancing

    Using Flyride™ is trully easier than riding a bike because it’s doesn’t require the rider to maintain balance. Anyone can do it. Internal sensors and electronics make continuous micro-adjustments to keep the Flyride™ level and steady, even when riders shift their weight.

    Take Off & Land on the Beach

    Most hydroflyers require users to float in open water to safely take off and operate. With Flyride™, users can choose the convenience to launch or land onto a beach or ocean level dock. An assisted take-off function gets any rider up in the air in seconds.

    Supports Up to Two Riders

    Hydroflying no longer has to be a solo experience. Flyride™ harnesses the power of your personal watercraft to support up to 200 kg / 440 lb of weight, using a 300 HP PWC. You can take turns driving, or just hang on. Flyride™ brings shared riding to hydroflight.

    Automated Barrel Rolls!

    Extreme is still in Zapata’s DNA and Flyride™ packs a super move that will take you for a spin. Introducing automated rolls at the hit of a button. When a flyer is at the required height, an automated barrel roll stunt maneuvre becomes available. Hit it and hang on!

    Wireless Ready

    The Flyride™ is wireless ready and comes with a Zapata Wireless EMK Transmitter built into its handlebars. With an EMK Brain (sold separately) installed on a PWC, the Flyride™ remotely manages the throttle and can even start and stop the engine.

    The Flyride   Kit

    Here is everything you get with a Flyride™ Kit.

    1. 1-Flyride™
    2. 2-Hose
    3. 3-Hose Clamps
    4. 4-Pump Interface
    5. 5-Dual Swivel U-Pipe

    Specs & Requirements

    Specifications

      
    Speed Max 35 kph / 22mph
    Length 172 cm / 68 in
    Height 90 cm / 35 in
    Width 75 cm / 30 in
    Weight (Dry) 33 kg / 72 lb
    Weight Capacity 200 kg* / 440 lbs*
    Battery Life 7 hours
    Wireless Control EMK remote built in
    Recommended Ages 6 and up

    *On a 300 HP personal watercraft

    Requirements

      
    Personal Watercraft 155 HP to 400 HP
    EMK Brain Version 1 or 2
    Battery & Charger 8000 mAh
    Connector PWC Connection Kit
    Hose Compatible with all Zapata brand hoses

    Colors

    Stealth Gray / Zapata Red

    Will it work with my PWC?

    Zapata hydroflight systems work with all major brands of PWCs.

    We have an adapter kit for you!

    Flyride   Resources

    Flyride™ Spec Sheet (PDF)
    Flyride™ Brochure (PDF)

    Contact a Dealer

    Interested in buying a Flyride™, or would like to talk to a sales representative?
    Click below to locate your nearest dealer.