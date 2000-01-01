The Zapata Flyride™ is designed to make hydroflight accessible for beginners and offer new thrills for extreme riders. It achieves this by combining the familiar form and controls of a personal watercraft with Zapata’s latest advancements in computer aided flight control and gyro stabilization - the same technology developed for Zapata’s groundbreaking Flyboard Air™ and EZ-Fly™ jet powered craft.

Flyride™ is the flying personal watercraft featuring the all new EZ-Flight Control System™. It represents a unique convergence of recreation, extreme water sports and Zapata’s exclusive hydroflight control technology. This makes Flyride™ the first hydroflyer to integrate the ease and power of electronic stabilization. From easy to extreme, Flyride™ brings the thrill of flight to everyone.

The Zapata Flyride

Flyride is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping end of March, 2018. Contact your nearest dealer to reserve one now.

Starting at: $6000* / €4500*

*Indicated price is for standalone unit only and excludes freight, delivery charge and taxes. Dealers may sell for a different price. For full and accurate pricing information, please contact your local dealer for a detailed quote and availability.